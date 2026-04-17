James Bond fans told to be 'patient' over actor announcement, as Lana Del Rey confirmed for 007: First Light
Amazon MGM chiefs are yet to pick an actor to play Bond in a new film, but director Paul Feig has put forward Sydney Sweeney to play the famous spy
James Bond fans have been told to be patient by Amazon MGM, with no actor announced to play the spy in the next film.
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The studio took control of the franchise as part of their buyout of MGM but no follow-up to 2021's No Time to Die has been made public, nor has there been news as to who will follow Daniel Craig in the shoes of 007.
What we do know for now is that the next film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with fans reacting positively to the news that the Dune director is coming on board.
Courtenay Valenti, Amazon MGM’s head of film, told the press this week: “I know you’re all wondering when we’re going to announce who’s playing James Bond.
“Don’t get too excited. Please know that we’re taking the time to do this with care and deep respect. It is the dream of a lifetime for all of us to bring audiences this next chapter, and it’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly.”
The lack of a casting announcement has not stopped the rumour mill from speculating as to who could play Bond, however, with Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Henry Cavill, and James Norton all in the frame.
The Housemaid director Paul Feig has thrown the cat among the pigeons by suggesting Sydney Sweeney, the star of his film, should be the next 007.
He said: "I'd rather Sydney be the next Bond. There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy; she’s great.
"She's one of the hardest-working people I know, so professional, so smart, so savvy. I think she’d be a good spy."
Ms Valenti added that the film is coming and more news will be announced soon.
“What I can tell you is this: when you pair one of the most beloved franchises in history with a world-class film-making team, including the brilliant director Denis Villeneuve, extraordinary producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, executive producer Tanya Lapointe and screenwriter Steven Knight, you’re setting the stage for something that’s truly worthy of the Bond legacy.”
Lana Del Rey to perform 007 theme song
No theme song or artist has been announced for the new Bond film, but this week Lana Del Rey has shared her track First Light, which will soundtrack the new game 007: First Light.
The game, which tells the origin story of the spy, will be released on Xbox, PlayStation and PC on May 27.
Bond composer David Arnold has produced First Light.
“Bond’s return to gaming is a landmark moment for us at IO Interactive, and having a title song of this quality makes it even more special," said the studio's boss Hakan Abrak.
“It’s a joy to watch two extraordinary talents like Lana Del Rey and David Arnold combine forces; the result feels instantly ‘Bond’ while still bringing a fresh identity for 007: First Light."