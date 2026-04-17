James Bond fans have been told to be patient by Amazon MGM, with no actor announced to play the spy in the next film.

The studio took control of the franchise as part of their buyout of MGM but no follow-up to 2021's No Time to Die has been made public, nor has there been news as to who will follow Daniel Craig in the shoes of 007.

What we do know for now is that the next film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with fans reacting positively to the news that the Dune director is coming on board.

Courtenay Valenti, Amazon MGM’s head of film, told the press this week: “I know you’re all wondering when we’re going to announce who’s playing James Bond.

“Don’t get too excited. Please know that we’re taking the time to do this with care and deep respect. It is the dream of a lifetime for all of us to bring audiences this next chapter, and it’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly.”

The lack of a casting announcement has not stopped the rumour mill from speculating as to who could play Bond, however, with Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Henry Cavill, and James Norton all in the frame.