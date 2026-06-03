Sir Ed Davey has claimed he turned down a role in Britain’s intelligence service while studying at Oxford University.

The Liberal Democrats leader said he was studying Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Jesus College in 1988 when he was allegedly approached by a member of MI6.

He was tapped on the shoulder but rejected the offer as he “would have made a very bad spy”, Sir Ed claimed.

“I applied for the Civil Service and they [MI6] sent me this letter out of the blue, saying there were some positions open in the Civil Service that weren’t open to competition and we’d like you to apply,” he told the Walking the Dog podcast.

Sir Ed added: “I went and you had to tell them the inside leg measurement of your great aunt with all these sort of background checks. And then I went to an interview. He said before we go any further I’d have to sign the Official Secrets Act, so I did.

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