James Bond should be played by a man and "doesn't work" if played by a woman, Dame Helen Mirren has claimed.

The Oscar-winning actress, 80, told Saga Magazine that while she is "such a feminist", the iconic film character must be played by a male actor.

"James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else," she said.

Her comments come after Amazon MGM Studios, the production company behind the next iteration of the spy franchise, stated it was planning a "fresh" take on 007.

The US distributor also said it would honour the "legacy" of the "iconic character" in what will be the 26th film in the series, set to be penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Dame Helen's latest role sees her play a retired spy alongside former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan in the much anticipated film adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club.

Her co-star, 72, who appeared in four Bond films during his tenure as the heartthrob assassin, said he was excited to "see a whole new exuberance and life for this character", but agreed that a male actor should play Bond.

It is not the first time Dame Helen has been outspoken about the famous franchise, having previously said the concept was "born out of profound sexism".

