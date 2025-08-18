James Bond gender row: Dame Helen Mirren says role "doesn't work" for women
James Bond should be played by a man and "doesn't work" if played by a woman, Dame Helen Mirren has claimed.
The Oscar-winning actress, 80, told Saga Magazine that while she is "such a feminist", the iconic film character must be played by a male actor.
"James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else," she said.
Her comments come after Amazon MGM Studios, the production company behind the next iteration of the spy franchise, stated it was planning a "fresh" take on 007.
The US distributor also said it would honour the "legacy" of the "iconic character" in what will be the 26th film in the series, set to be penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.
Dame Helen's latest role sees her play a retired spy alongside former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan in the much anticipated film adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club.
Her co-star, 72, who appeared in four Bond films during his tenure as the heartthrob assassin, said he was excited to "see a whole new exuberance and life for this character", but agreed that a male actor should play Bond.
It is not the first time Dame Helen has been outspoken about the famous franchise, having previously said the concept was "born out of profound sexism".
The two actors join a growing list of stars who have pushed back on the idea of a woman playing Bond.
Halle Berry, who also starred in Die Another Day, told reporters at the Cannes Film Festival in May: "In 2025, it's nice to say, 'Oh, she should be a woman.' But, I don't really know if I think that's the right thing to do."
Amazon bought the creative control rights for the James Bond franchise for a reported $1bn (£760m) earlier this year.
The series was owned by the Broccoli family for more than 60 years, until producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson decided to sell up.
It is not known who will play the next Bond, but many names have been earmarked for the role, with British actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton rumoured to be frontrunners.
There is no current release date for the next film.