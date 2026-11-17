Until now, Bond’s toughest matches have been hyper-rich uber capitalists – and their evil plans have been surprisingly close to real life issues.

Bezos bought MGM, the studio behind Bond, in 2022, then bought creative control of the franchise in 2025. Since the last Bond film was in 2021, we’re yet to see what editorial sway their new boss will have.

Now onto the more interesting question: who will our next Bond villain be? Because for as long as Bond has been saving the world, his most notorious villains have been oddly similar to his new boss, Mr Jeff Bezos.

Like in Pierce Brosnan’s Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), in which a media mogul provokes countries into war so his news organisation can monopolise coverage. Twenty-five years later, Amnesty International accused Facebook (the new media emperor) of promoting violence against a persecuted people – saying their algorithm pushed anti-Rohingya content to Myanmar’s military, who went on to murder, torture and displace them in the hundreds of thousands. No Bond fan would be surprised to hear it.

Then there’s Daniel Craig’s Quantum of Solace (2008), which took aim at exploitative corporate water privatisation. The villain causes a drought in Bolivia so he can sell the water back to Bolivians at extortionate prices. Enter Coca-Cola, which in 2005 was accused of pumping groundwater in Plachimada, India, for its bottling plant. The local council said it dried up wells and left a village without water. Coca-Cola disputed the allegations of course. Thirsty for coke, anyone?

Even the most absurd Bond outings have a foreboding message slipped in somewhere. Roger Moore’s uber-camp Moonraker (1979) was a film so bonkers it included an outer-space laser gunfight, a seven-foot henchman with metal teeth, and a quiche freshly baked by James Bond. But the villain’s plan to use his privately owned space service to repopulate Earth with a ‘perfect race’ now sounds a tad… Musk-y? The SpaceX founder is a fierce pro-natalist, constantly tweeting about population collapse. Life imitates art.

In short, Bond films are rarely about fights between countries. Instead, they warn audiences about the private agitators: money-and-power-obsessed psychopaths who plot to hold the world to ransom and bend mankind to their whim.

Herein lies the problem. Bond's creative direction has gone from the loving stewardship of the Broccoli family to the corporate empire of Jeff Bezos’ Amazon. We are yet to see how being owned by Amazon will pan out. Perhaps instead of meeting up with Q to receive his gadgets, he’ll have them delivered to his wheely bin in cardboard packaging.

But I fear it will go further. We’ve seen what Bezos did to the Washington Post. First he insisted the opinion pages would champion ‘personal liberties’ and ‘free markets’. Then he cut a third of the workforce. He turned a once-great paper into a glorified puzzle site.

With that in mind, do we really think Bezos will sit by, stroking his fluffy white cat, as writers produce a cautionary tale about billionaires, oligarchs and corporate empires?

We know, at last, who our next Bond will be. Good luck to him. But we are a long way from finding out who the villain will be in this next picture. I would put money on it NOT being a super-rich, space-curious, media-owning, bald-headed hyper-capitalist.

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James Spry is a producer at LBC.

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