Forget Omega: The British military watches that could be perfect for Robert Pattinson's James Bond. Picture: Supplied

By EJ Ward

As Robert Pattinson prepares to become the next 007, watch experts are divided over what should replace his iconic Omega, while the latest Bond novel may already have provided the perfect answer.

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James Bond has a new watch, and it comes with a rather remarkable connection to the British Army and the D-Day landings. Earlier this week, I wrote about what I thought Robert Pattinson should wear on his wrist when he takes over as 007, and the response has been phenomenal. It feels as though half the watch industry has been in touch, with suggestions ranging from the sort of thing you'd expect to see at an expensive dinner party to something more suited to jumping out of a helicopter. But perhaps the most interesting choice has already been made, at least in the pages of the latest James Bond novel. In King Zero, published in September, author Charlie Higson gives Bond a vintage Vertex Cal 59 W.W.W., a British military watch dating back to the Second World War. Higson describes it as a "slightly battered" watch with a crack in the glass, hardly the sort of luxury accessory you'd normally associate with the world's most famous spy. But it's the watch's history that makes it special. Read more: 'Enjoy the ride' Pierce Brosnan's message to Robert Pattinson as he joins the 'world of Bond' Read more: James Bond’s greatest foes have been hyper-rich bald megalomaniacs - now he’s owned by one

The Vertex MP45 has some real military heritage. Picture: Vertex

Bond inherited it from a great-uncle who served with the 6th Airborne Division, which helped secure Pegasus Bridge during the D-Day landings in Normandy. It's a clever touch from Higson, giving Bond something with genuine sentimental value and a connection to Britain's military history. Vertex was one of twelve manufacturers commissioned to produce watches for the British Armed Forces during the Second World War, a group that would later become known among collectors as the "Dirty Dozen". The watches were designed for military use, built to be reliable, easy to read and capable of standing up to the demands of life on operations. Vertex was the only British-based manufacturer among the twelve, and the company was revived in 2015 by Don Cochrane, the great-grandson of its founder. Today, it makes some rather impressive watches, including the MP45, based on a design originally intended for bomb disposal work towards the end of the war, although the original never made it into production. I know a few people working in the more discreet corners of the security world who wear modern Vertex watches, so seeing one on Bond's wrist wouldn't be much of a stretch. And it's a particularly interesting choice when you consider the uncertainty surrounding what Pattinson will wear in the next film. His appointment as Bond has created something of a headache for the watch industry, not least because he became a global ambassador for Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre in September.

Craig Hawes at Watchfinder & Co. thinks the new Bond should pay homage to the character's creator with a Rolex Explorer. Picture: LBC

Omega, meanwhile, has been Bond's official watch partner since Pierce Brosnan first wore a Seamaster in GoldenEye in 1995. Reuters has reported that Pattinson's existing deal could create tensions between the two watchmakers, although Amazon MGM Studios has said it is too early to comment on potential brand partnerships. Pre-owned watch specialists Watchfinder & Co. have also joined the debate, offering several rather different suggestions for the new 007. Craig Hawes believes Pattinson should return to Rolex, the brand associated with Sean Connery's Bond and the character's creator, Ian Fleming. "A brand-new James Bond needs a few strong links to Ian Fleming's original character to bring the doubters on board," he said. "I'd love to see him return to Rolex, but with the Explorer rather than the Submariner associated with the early films. "The Explorer was the watch Fleming himself wore, so there's a lovely connection to Bond's creator." It's a compelling argument, particularly for a franchise attempting to reinvent itself without losing sight of its history. Michael Groffenberger, another Watchfinder expert, would prefer something from a more recent chapter in Bond's past. "Pattinson gives me Pierce Brosnan-era Bond energy, which means I'd choose a 1990s Omega Seamaster Professional 300M with a blue dial and steel bracelet," he said. "For me, that combination is unmistakably Bond."

Michael Groffenberger at Watchfinder & Co. believes Pattinson could bring back a classic from the Pierce Brosnan era — the iconic blue-dial Omega Seamaster Professional 300M. Picture: LBC

Daniel Craig continued the Omega relationship throughout his five films, helping establish the Seamaster as one of the character's most recognisable possessions. But others believe Pattinson's arrival offers an opportunity to move away from the watches we've come to expect. Watchfinder's Daylan Hoekstra has suggested an F.P. Journe élégante 48, a rather unconventional choice that would take Bond in a decidedly more fashionable direction. "It's an unexpected choice, and I'd love to see him bring something different to the character's watch wardrobe," he said. "I'd also love to see a return to the dress-watch elegance of the early Bond films." Now, I'm sure it's a wonderful watch, and there's no questioning the craftsmanship, but frankly, it's a ludicrous choice for James Bond. It's the sort of thing I'd expect to see on the wrist of an MI6 administrative assistant with extraordinarily expensive tastes, not the nation's premier spy. Bond should look like he's capable of getting his hands dirty, not like he's just popped out of Vauxhall Cross for a particularly expensive lunch at the Ivy.

The JLC Reverso Tribute Geographic (very not Bond...). Picture: LBC

Then there's Jaeger-LeCoultre itself. Jack Stephens, also from Watchfinder, believes Pattinson's existing relationship with the company could provide some interesting possibilities, including the Reverso Tribute Geographic for formal occasions and the sportier Polaris Date when Bond is on a mission. "For a tuxedo, I'd choose the Reverso Tribute Geographic, with its world-time display on the reverse. Perfect for an international spy, and I'm sure Q could find somewhere to fit a laser," he said. "For missions, I'd pick the Polaris Date. It has the sporting character, and its second crown, which operates the inner rotating bezel, feels like an invitation for Q to get creative." It's an interesting suggestion, although I'm not entirely convinced Bond needs another watch with a laser hidden inside it. Of course, the decision will ultimately rest with the filmmakers and whoever ends up negotiating the commercial partnerships. The next Bond film is being directed by Denis Villeneuve, with a script from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, and very little has been revealed about the direction they intend to take the character. There's certainly no guarantee Pattinson's Bond will wear the same watch as Higson's literary version. But the debate has become about more than simply which manufacturer gets its name on the wrist of the world's most famous secret agent. It's also about what sort of Bond we're going to get. Will Pattinson bring back some of the elegance and sophistication associated with the earlier films, or will the producers continue with the harder-edged, more physical character established during the Daniel Craig years?

The British made Holton would be my pick for Bond's next watch. Picture: LBC