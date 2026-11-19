'Enjoy the ride' Pierce Brosnan's message to Robert Pattinson as he joins the 'world of Bond'
Brosnan and Pattinson starred alongside each other in the 2010 romantic-drama film Remember Me.
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Pierce Brosnan has welcomed Robert Pattinson to the “world of Bond”, telling the newest actor to take over the mantle of 007 to “enjoy the ride”.
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It was revealed on Monday that the 40-year-old British actor will take on the role of the enigmatic spy, ending years of speculation about the future of Ian Fleming’s beloved franchise.
Pattinson will replace Daniel Craig, who took over the role with Casino Royale in 2006 and bowed out after his fifth film, No Time To Die, in 2021.
Irish actor Brosnan was the fifth person to portray the iconic super-spy, starting with GoldenEye in 1995.
He went on to star in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).
In an Instagram post early on Thursday, Brosnan assured Pattinson he would make a “magnificent” Bond.
He wrote: “Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent.
“I have fond memories of our time together making ‘Remember Me’. It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength.
“Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce.”
Brosnan and Pattinson starred alongside each other in the 2010 romantic-drama film Remember Me.
Stars including Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner were reported to be in contention for the role before Pattinson was unveiled.
Pattinson follows in the footsteps of only six actors to have played James Bond on the big screen – Sir Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Sir Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Brosnan and Craig.
The next Bond film is in development, and it was announced last year that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the script.
Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the as-yet untitled film, currently dubbed Bond 26, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers.