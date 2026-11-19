Pierce Brosnan has welcomed Robert Pattinson to the “world of Bond”, telling the newest actor to take over the mantle of 007 to “enjoy the ride”.

It was revealed on Monday that the 40-year-old British actor will take on the role of the enigmatic spy, ending years of speculation about the future of Ian Fleming’s beloved franchise.

Pattinson will replace Daniel Craig, who took over the role with Casino Royale in 2006 and bowed out after his fifth film, No Time To Die, in 2021.

Irish actor Brosnan was the fifth person to portray the iconic super-spy, starting with GoldenEye in 1995.

He went on to star in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).