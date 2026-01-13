Child killer Jon Venables is set to have his latest bid for freedom heard by the Parole Board.

The 43-year-old, who tortured and murdered two-year-old James Bulger in 1993, will have his case heard by parole chiefs at an oral hearing more than two years after his last appeal.

In 2023, the Parole Board rejected the bid and found he still posed a danger to children and could go on to offend again.

Venables was jailed alongside Robert Thompson after the pair of 10-year-olds snatched James from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in February 1993.

Venables was released on licence in July 2001 and recalled to prison in February 2010 after indecent images of children were found on his computer.

Read More: Husband's rage at cowboy roofer's prison term after he ran over and killed mum-of-three on golf course

Read more: Shocking footage shows car racing through suburban roads at 122mph - before ‘head-on taxi crash’ that killed 3 teens & man