Jon Venables, who tortured and murdered two-year-old James Bulger in 1993, will have his latest parole bid heard in private, despite a plea from his victim’s mother for it to be public, the Parole Board has decided.

The 44-year-old, who tortured and murdered two-year-old James Bulger in 1993, will have his case heard by parole chiefs at an oral hearing more than two years after his last appeal.

James’s mother, Denise Fergus, had demanded that the hearing be held in public to help combat “misinformation” about the case which had a “retraumatising impact” on her.

Parole Board hearings are usually held in private, but they can be made public “in the interests of justice”.

A number of media organisations also applied for a public hearing.

In reaching its decision, the Parole Board said a public hearing would make it “very difficult for Jon Venables to give evidence” because he could be “being listened to by people who are seeking to get information so that they can kill him”.

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