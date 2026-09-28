James Bulger's killer Jon Venables to have parole bid heard in private
Jon Venables was found guilty of torturing and killing two-year old James Bulger in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1993 when he was ten
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Jon Venables, who tortured and murdered two-year-old James Bulger in 1993, will have his latest parole bid heard in private, despite a plea from his victim’s mother for it to be public, the Parole Board has decided.
Listen to this article
The 44-year-old, who tortured and murdered two-year-old James Bulger in 1993, will have his case heard by parole chiefs at an oral hearing more than two years after his last appeal.
James’s mother, Denise Fergus, had demanded that the hearing be held in public to help combat “misinformation” about the case which had a “retraumatising impact” on her.
Parole Board hearings are usually held in private, but they can be made public “in the interests of justice”.
A number of media organisations also applied for a public hearing.
In reaching its decision, the Parole Board said a public hearing would make it “very difficult for Jon Venables to give evidence” because he could be “being listened to by people who are seeking to get information so that they can kill him”.
Read More: 'Violent bully' who punched, headbutted and stamped on ex-partner before kicking her down the stairs jailed for just three years
Read More: 'Are there more out there?' Farmer eyewitness insists she saw 'eight to ten' RAF bomb suspects despite Streeting saying situation is ‘contained’
In 2023, the Parole Board rejected the bid and found he still posed a danger to children and could go on to offend again.
Venables was jailed alongside Robert Thompson after the pair of 10-year-olds snatched James from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in February 1993.
Venables was released on licence in July 2001 and recalled to prison in February 2010 after indecent images of children were found on his computer.
He was once again freed in August 2013 and then called back in November 2017 for the same offence, with parole judges considering his case again in September 2020.
A spokeswoman for Ms Fergus previously said her application to observe the hearing had been granted.
Victims have been able to attend parole hearings held in private under reforms rolled out nationally in April as part of efforts to boost confidence in the justice system.