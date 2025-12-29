Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for a third week at the top of the UK box office chart, but James Cameron is still unsure if it will make enough money for parts four and five to be viable.

The director has plans for two more instalments in the franchise but has said he will describe the plots in a press conference if he doesn’t get the green light for his vision.

Part of Avatar 4 was filmed alongside 2 and 3, which were masterminded in tandem, but Cameron will need to reimburse a $350-400m budget for the films to go ahead as planned.

Fire and Ash has made more than $700m worldwide already, but box office logic is that takings have to be more than double the budget to guarantee a profit.

Cameron told Entertainment Weekly: “I don't know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does. But, you know, we prove that business case every time we go out."

He added: "If we don't get to make 4 and 5, for whatever reason, I'll hold a press conference and I'll tell you what we are gonna do. How's that?"