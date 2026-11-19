Sir James Cleverly has been selected as the Conservative Party’s candidate for the next London mayoral election.

The veteran Tory served as foreign secretary and home secretary in the last Conservative government, before running against Kemi Badenoch for the party leadership in 2024.

Sir James received 86% of the votes in a ballot of London Conservative members to secure the mayoral nomination, beating two other shortlisted candidates.

They were Westminster councillor Festus Akinbusoye, and former parliamentary candidate Sara Gezdari.

The next election for London mayor will take place in 2028.

Sir James said he is “all in” for the race and will not be seeking reselection as an MP.

He said current mayor Lord Sadiq Khan of Tooting is “letting London down”.

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