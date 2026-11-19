James Cleverly announced as Conservative Party candidate for London mayor
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Sir James Cleverly has been selected as the Conservative Party’s candidate for the next London mayoral election.
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The veteran Tory served as foreign secretary and home secretary in the last Conservative government, before running against Kemi Badenoch for the party leadership in 2024.
Sir James received 86% of the votes in a ballot of London Conservative members to secure the mayoral nomination, beating two other shortlisted candidates.
They were Westminster councillor Festus Akinbusoye, and former parliamentary candidate Sara Gezdari.
The next election for London mayor will take place in 2028.
Sir James said he is “all in” for the race and will not be seeking reselection as an MP.
He said current mayor Lord Sadiq Khan of Tooting is “letting London down”.
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JUST ANNOUNCED: @JamesCleverly has been selected as the Conservative Candidate for Mayor of London. pic.twitter.com/8DipHjOlfQ— Conservatives (@Conservatives) November 19, 2026
“People are leaving London, or not choosing to come here in the first place, businesses, job creators, families leaving London, and by the time of the election in 2028, Khan will have been mayor for 12 years, and those two things are related,” he said.
“The problems London faces are the symptoms. Khan is the cause.
“When I ask Londoners, do you feel safe walking home at night? The answer is no.“It’s shameful, it’s a failure, and it’s not just crime.
“We have had the worst period of house building since the Second World War and only the highest-earning Londoners can afford the cheapest houses in London.”
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch congratulated Sir James.
Posting on social media, she said: “Under Sadiq Khan, our capital has been in decline and Khan and Labour are to blame.“It’s time for change. It’s time to build a city we’re proud of again. It’s time for James Cleverly.”