The results are in – the Conservatives have chosen James Cleverly as their candidate for Mayor of London and shown just how out of step they are with Londoners’ values and priorities.

In Cleverly they have chosen someone who is everything the capital is not and everything Londoners know was wrong with the failed Tory Government.

London is a thriving multicultural city. What makes our capital so special is the diverse communities that call it home and the contribution they make to our society. Yet as Home Secretary, Cleverly spearheaded the cruel Rwanda deportation scheme, which left asylum seekers fearful that they would be sent to somewhere where they would be unsafe. This policy was incompatible with our human rights obligations, cost the taxpayer £700m and only delivered 4 deportations – all of whom volunteered themselves for removal.

Londoners overwhelmingly voted to remain part of the EU. Yet James Cleverly campaigned for Brexit and, as a Government minister, consistently voted against guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens already living in London – advocating for an approach that saw our friends, neighbours, colleagues and loved ones used as bargaining chips in the negotiations with the EU.

Even now, when we know Brexit has harmed the capital’s economy, leaving it £30 billion smaller than it would have been otherwise and with Londoners on average nearly £3,400 worse off as a result, Cleverly continues to describe it as ‘good for London’.

Londoners were already struggling with housing costs when James Cleverly backed Liz Truss, supporting her campaign to be leader and describing her catastrophic mini budget, which crashed the country’s economy, as ‘incredibly well thought through’. But Cleverly supported a Prime Minister who ratcheted up mortgages and left hard-pressed Londoners paying the bill.

But most unforgivable for me is that he joked about giving his wife the date rape drug Rohypnol when he was the Home Secretary. While he was responsible for tackling violence against women and girls, responsible for reducing sexual offences and on the same day he announced new measures to tackle spiking. Along with a fundamental lack of judgement, it shows he simply does not take seriously women’s rights and the very real threats to women’s safety.

All round, Cleverly is thoroughly out of touch with Londoners, just like their other two failed candidates. London is not for irrational punitive immigration policies. London is not for Brexit or reckless Tory economics. Londoners have rallied behind the argument to abhor violence against women and girls. And the Conservatives have shown today they don’t understand London at all.

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Harriet Harman is a member of the House of Lords.

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