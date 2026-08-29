The former foreign secretary said the UK capital needs a "champion, someone who understands its potential and is prepared to fight for its future”

Mr Cleverly will be the Conservative candidate to challenge Labour's Sir Sadiq Khan in the Mayoral election in May 2028. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

James Cleverly has resigned from the shadow cabinet to run for Mayor of London.

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The shadow minister for housing, communities and local government will leave his role with immediate effect. Mr Cleverly will be the Conservative candidate to challenge Labour's Sir Sadiq Khan in the Mayoral election in May 2028. It is unknown who will replace the MP for Braintree in the shadow cabinet ahead of an anticipated reshuffle next month. Announcing his decision to run in The Times today, Mr Cleverly positioned himself as someone who "understands its potential and is prepared to fight for its future".

It is unknown who will replace the MP for Braintree in the shadow cabinet ahead of an anticipated reshuffle next month. Picture: Alamy

He warned that London "could not take its global standing for granted" and vowed to "rebuild" its reputation making it "the best place in the world to live, work, invest and build a business". Mr Cleverly accused Sir Sadiq, who has been Mayor since May 2016 and is yet to confirm whether he will run for a fourth term, of using city hall as a "springboard into No 10" and allowing its reputation to "slip". "Now Andy Burnham treats London as a cash cow: somewhere to tax, regulate, raid and blame," he said. "Of course London has problems that need fixing. But it also has huge opportunities, extraordinary reserves of talent and almost limitless potential....That means creating a London that is both aspirational and affordable."