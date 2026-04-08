Sir Keir Starmer is travelling to the Middle East, where he is expected to discuss diplomatic efforts to uphold the pause in fighting with leaders of Gulf allies.

By Ella Bennett

Sir James Cleverly has hit out at Sir Keir Starmer's response to the US-Iran war, saying "he didn't prepare properly for [the] defence of our nation".

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Sir James told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Sir Keir "has got no authority". Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir has repeatedly defended his approach to the conflict in Iran, saying protecting British nationals is his "number one priority". He has said he was not prepared for the UK to join a war without "a lawful basis and a viable, thought-through plan". The Prime Minister is travelling to the Middle East on Wednesday, where he is expected to discuss diplomatic efforts to support and uphold the pause in fighting with leaders of Gulf allies. Sir James has criticised the move as "far too little, far too late". He told LBC: "Keir Starmer has played this badly from the start and this attempt to retrofit some kind of credibility by rushing off to the Gulf after a ceasefire has been announced is, as I say, far, far too little, far too late." Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has faced criticism for seemingly being in support of the US's actions at the start of the conflict, and criticising the government for not being more supportive of Donald Trump. Sir James defended Ms Badenoch, saying: "Kemi was completely clear and her position has been unambiguous on this. "She was never advocating Britain get directly involved in this conflict. "What she said was that blocking America from using their military equipment based in British bases was not going to improve relations with the United States of America and have no credible impact on the war. That is exactly how it has played out. "Keir Starmer has been the one that's changed his position. First not allowing, then allowing, then criticising, now rushing off to the Gulf. He's flip-flopped as he always does. U-turns all over the place."