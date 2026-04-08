'Far too little, far too late': Starmer 'didn't prepare properly' for the Iran war, says Cleverly
Sir Keir Starmer is travelling to the Middle East, where he is expected to discuss diplomatic efforts to uphold the pause in fighting with leaders of Gulf allies.
Sir James Cleverly has hit out at Sir Keir Starmer's response to the US-Iran war, saying "he didn't prepare properly for [the] defence of our nation".
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The former Foreign Secretary criticised the Prime Minister's decision to refuse the US permission to use UK bases at the beginning of the conflict.
Sir James told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Sir Keir "has got no authority".
He said: "At the start of this conflict, he was neither supportive of America nor was he critical of the President. He was caught between the two.
"He, throughout this, has demonstrated a lead-footedness. He has moved slowly at the last possible minute.
"He didn't prepare properly for defence of our nation."
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Sir Keir has repeatedly defended his approach to the conflict in Iran, saying protecting British nationals is his "number one priority".
He has said he was not prepared for the UK to join a war without "a lawful basis and a viable, thought-through plan".
The Prime Minister is travelling to the Middle East on Wednesday, where he is expected to discuss diplomatic efforts to support and uphold the pause in fighting with leaders of Gulf allies.
Sir James has criticised the move as "far too little, far too late".
He told LBC: "Keir Starmer has played this badly from the start and this attempt to retrofit some kind of credibility by rushing off to the Gulf after a ceasefire has been announced is, as I say, far, far too little, far too late."
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has faced criticism for seemingly being in support of the US's actions at the start of the conflict, and criticising the government for not being more supportive of Donald Trump.
Sir James defended Ms Badenoch, saying: "Kemi was completely clear and her position has been unambiguous on this.
"She was never advocating Britain get directly involved in this conflict.
"What she said was that blocking America from using their military equipment based in British bases was not going to improve relations with the United States of America and have no credible impact on the war. That is exactly how it has played out.
"Keir Starmer has been the one that's changed his position. First not allowing, then allowing, then criticising, now rushing off to the Gulf. He's flip-flopped as he always does. U-turns all over the place."
During his visit, Sir Keir is set to hold talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz permanently.
He will set out the UK Government’s call for de-escalation in the Iran war.
He is also expected to thank the armed forces from the UK and allied countries who are in the region.
Sir Keir said: "I welcome the ceasefire agreement reached overnight, which will bring a moment of relief to the region and the world.
"Together with our partners we must do all we can to support and sustain this ceasefire, turn it into a lasting agreement and re-open the Strait of Hormuz."
UK personnel have intercepted more than 110 drone attacks in the region, according to the Ministry of Defence, and the RAF has conducted more than 1,600 hours of defensive operations.
The US president had given Tehran until 1am on Wednesday UK time to end its chokehold on the strait or "face annihilation".
“A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday.
But Mr Trump later said Tehran proposed a 10-point plan that provided “a workable basis on which to negotiate”.
The move followed a request by Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator in the conflict between the warring sides.