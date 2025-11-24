James Comey and Letitia James have had their charged dropped

Criminal cases against former FBI director James Comey (pictured) and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been dismissed after they were brought by Donald Trump's Department of Justice. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Criminal cases against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been dismissed after they were brought by Donald Trump's Department of Justice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A judge has ruled that the appointment of lawyer, Lindsey Halligan, to the case was unlawful and violated the US Constitution. Comey had been charged with making false statements and obstructing justice in September. He pleaded not guilty. Mr Comey had become a major enemy of the President after he investigated alleged Russian interference in Trump's 2016 election win. Trump has repeated called the investigation a "hoax". Read More: Trump and Zelenskyy set for crunch talks as Ukraine and US draft new 19-point peace plan Read More: BBC chairman apologises to licence fee payers over Trump documentary chaos

Ms James was facing federal charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. She also pleaded not guilty. Picture: Getty

Comey was charged with making false statements and obstruction of justice in September, after President Donald Trump called for his prosecution and appointed a new federal prosecutor to pursue the case. He pleaded not guilty. Ms James was facing federal charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution. She also pleaded not guilty. She led the successful case against Mr Trump before his re-election in which he was found guilty of multiple cases of falsifying business records. After the case, Ms James said: "I am heartened by today’s victory and grateful for the prayers and support I have received from around the country. "I remain fearless in the face of these baseless charges as I continue fighting for New Yorkers every single day."

Despite the ruling, Trump's White House has vowed to continue its attempts to prosecute Comey and James. Picture: Getty