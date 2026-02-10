James Gathercole, 40, has been jailed for exposing himself on trains repeatedly. Picture: British Transport Police

By Flaminia Luck

A serial train masturbator is back behind bars after exposing himself to a woman and masturbating just 12 days after being released from prison.

On the morning of 15 July 2025, a woman on-board a London to East Grinstead train noticed a man staring at her from a nearby seat. After passengers in the same carriage alighted at East Croydon, he then fully exposed himself and began masturbating, still staring at her She left the service at Upper Warlingham station and reported him to a member of staff who contacted BTP. Officers responded by meeting the train at East Grinstead station where they boarded and discovered him asleep on board. He was promptly arrested and checks on the Police National Database uncovered he was in breach of an existing SHPO and his licence conditions having been released from prison just 12 days earlier. In July 2024, Gathercole was jailed for two separate instances on the same day during which he exposed himself to women and masturbated, both on trains in London on 26 May 2024.

James Gathercole has been jailed for two years and four months. Picture: BTP

James Gathercole has been jailed for two years and four months. Picture: BTP

The 10-year SHPO he was issued with after that conviction prohibited him from travelling on public transport without a valid method of payment or making any form of contact with a lone woman. He breached both on the morning of 15 July 2025. Gathercole, of Leigham Court Road, London, had also breached the conditions of his prison release licence on 9 July 2025 by not being in his property after 7pm, and was further arrested for that offence at East Grinstead station. The second count of exposure he was sentenced for on 2 February relates to a further incident whereby Gathercole exposed himself and masturbated on-board a train in South London on 4 June 2024.

Gathercole was met by rail staff at East Grinstead station after exposing himelf on a train. Picture: Alamy