US actor James Handy, known for his roles in films including Jumanji and Top Gun: Maverick, has been stabbed to death at his home in Los Angeles.

Michael Gledhill, 44, the son of Mr Handy's girlfriend, was arrested on suspicion of murder following his death, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Mr Handy, 81, was found unconscious in the front garden of his home in Tarzana, California, on Wednesday with several stab wounds to the chest.

Police said officers were dispatched in answer to a cryptic emergency-911 call from a man who told operators: "I am the son of man. I just killed the man of sin."

Prosecutors filed murder charges on Friday against Gledhill.

If convicted, he faces up to 26 years in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

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