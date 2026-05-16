Callers debates English identity, multiculturalism, immigration, online radicalisation and whether social media rabbit holes are fuelling increasingly extreme political views in Britain.



00:00 | Caller Michael accuses James of being part of a smear against Nigel Farage

06:04 | Caller Benjamin says he trusts Rupert Lowe more than Farage, because Farage is going to row back on protecting "Britain's white population"

14:02 | Caller Alex says that as a black person he's never felt more conscious of his colour than in the current era.