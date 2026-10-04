00:00 | Recently, Robert Jenrick has released a series of videos in which he confronts shoplifters in the street.

01:41 | James Hanson expresses his hatred for the rise in shoplifting, calling it a ‘scourge on our society’ in his monologue. He complains about how he sees brazen shoplifting daily, which makes him feel like ‘a mug’ for paying.

05:49 | Tom is a shoplifter and calls in from Leeds. He justifies it by saying the staff don’t mind, and he could be stealing to sell on for profit for drugs like he did when he was homeless. This sends James over the edge… “What gives you the right?!” he snaps.

12:37 | James can’t quite believe that Kevin is calling in to tell him to stop picking on Tom for shoplifting.