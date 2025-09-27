“I was a Eurosceptic before I even heard of Nigel Farage.”

James Hanson is incredulous as he responds to caller John...

“This makes no sense, John!”

The debate comes after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage made a series of claims during an LBC phone-in earlier this week, including:

- 'Migrants are eating our swans in Royal Parks'

- 'Science is never settled', in response to autism-paracetamol links

Despite the pushback, caller John defends him and Brexit: “I was a Eurosceptic before I even heard of Nigel Farage".