James Hanson takes on a Brexit-loving Farage fan
| Updated: 11m ago
“I was a Eurosceptic before I even heard of Nigel Farage.”
James Hanson is incredulous as he responds to caller John...
“This makes no sense, John!”
The debate comes after Reform UK leader Nigel Farage made a series of claims during an LBC phone-in earlier this week, including:
- 'Migrants are eating our swans in Royal Parks'
- 'Science is never settled', in response to autism-paracetamol links
Despite the pushback, caller John defends him and Brexit: “I was a Eurosceptic before I even heard of Nigel Farage".