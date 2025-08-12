James Maddison has vowed to come back from the 'lowest low' after he had successful reconstruction surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Picture: Alamy

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has shared he was left "heartbroken" and experiencing the "lowest low I've ever had" after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury - but has since undergone a successful surgery.

Maddison suffered the serious knee injury during Spurs’ pre-season friendly with Newcastle in Seoul on August 3. It occurred months after a different knee issue ruled Maddison out of Tottenham’s Europa League final triumph over Manchester United in May. Taking to X, he candidly wrote about having a successful reconstruction surgery on the ACL in his right knee, as well as the impact the injury has had on him. "Lowest low I’ve ever had," he said. Read more: Jack Grealish joins Everton on season-long loan from Manchester City Read more: Ex-Premier League referee David Coote given eight-week ban for Jurgen Klopp comments

Lowest low I’ve ever had. Heartbroken at the fact this injury has occurred at this time in my career. With the Super Cup tomorrow, the premier league season on the horizon, the exciting champions league campaign & it being a World Cup year for England it all feels very very cruel… pic.twitter.com/m0TgKlo8Sk — James Maddison (@Madders10) August 12, 2025

"Heartbroken at the fact this injury has occurred at this time in my career. With the Super Cup tomorrow, the Premier League season on the horizon, the exciting Champions League campaign and it being a World Cup year for England it all feels very very cruel but nevertheless the ACL reconstruction surgery was successful. "To all my close friends and family, your support and love means absolutely everything to me. "To those of you who have gone out of your way to message on social media platforms in support of me and my recovery even when we don’t know each other personally, I appreciate you all more than you’ll ever know so thank you. "And lastly to those of you who doubt, hate and mock. You truly motivate me to levels I didn’t know I had inside of me so again, thank you. See you all on the other side."

