TV chef James Martin's partner 'accidentally confirms engagement' in social media post
"Everyone has seen the change in him since meeting Kim and he’s never been happier," a source said
The TV's chef's personal trainer partner has reportedly slipped that the pair are engaged on Instagram.
The James Martin's Saturday Morning host, 53, was rumoured to have proposed to Kim Johnson, 39, over the Christmas period.
After nearly two years of dating, Kim shared a picture on her Instagram, seen by The Sun, of a dish made by the chef.
The caption read: "So proud of my fiancé."
A source told the paper in December: “Everyone has seen the change in him since meeting Kim and he’s never been happier.”
Mr Martin once said in 2019 he marriage "doesn't interest him" and he wouldn't waste money on a marriage ceremony.
He said: “Marriage doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.
“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy. I don’t need to spend £60,000 on a day, no, I’m more than happy, thanks.”
LBC has contacted James Martin's management for comment.
Mr Martin split from his partner of 12 years, Louise Davies, in December 2023.
Before Ms Davies, he dated Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.
Ms Johnson was previously married to Arun Nayar until their split in 2017. Mr Nayar was previously married to Elizabeth Hurley.