The TV's chef's personal trainer partner has reportedly slipped that the pair are engaged on Instagram.

The James Martin's Saturday Morning host, 53, was rumoured to have proposed to Kim Johnson, 39, over the Christmas period.

After nearly two years of dating, Kim shared a picture on her Instagram, seen by The Sun, of a dish made by the chef.

The caption read: "So proud of my fiancé."

A source told the paper in December: “Everyone has seen the change in him since meeting Kim and he’s never been happier.”

Read More: Hugh Bonneville unlikely to return for future Paddington films, says franchise can continue without him