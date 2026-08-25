The former Top Gear presenter told James O'Brien that "real petrolheads" hate dangerous driving videos posted online

By Sophie Clark

Former Top Gear presenter James May has defended the role of social media platforms when it comes to the sharing of online content linked to reckless driving in the wake of a fatal 'wrong-way' crash on A66 on Saturday.

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Speaking with LBC's James O’Brien, Mr May said online videos are not the sole source of inspiration for reckless drivers and insisted platforms like TikTok are not wholly to blame for the kind of dangerous driving which led to the deaths of seven people. “I did watch a documentary about World War 2 the other day, but I didn’t then go and bomb Dresden,” James May insisted. His comments come after seven people, including two police officers, died on the A66 over the weekend after a Volkswagen Passat drove the wrong way down the motorway, resulting in a head-on collision with a police armoured response vehicle. One of the men who died had posted videos to social media earlier this year of him driving recklessly whilst being chased by the police. His video was one of hundreds across social media of people showing off dangerous driving. It comes after LBC revealed the online accounts linked to cop-baiting and joyriding followed by one of the victims of Saturday's crash. Read more: A66 crash: 'Horrific' content is 'unavoidable' for young people Read more: Social media algorithms 'risk encouraging dangerous driving,' says minister following fatal A66 crash that claimed seven lives

James May speaking at Carfest in Whitchurch, Hampshire, 2024. Picture: Alamy

‘I watched a documentary on World War Two the other day but I didn’t then go and bomb Dresden.’



Ex-Top Gear presenter James May calls in to explain why TikTok is not entirely to blame for reckless driving. pic.twitter.com/CKQrQnb6eC — LBC (@LBC) August 25, 2026

“I just wanted to pull you up on one thing,” James May continued. “You’re talking about the petrolhead gene, which you don’t have, and I don’t blame you. But please understand that real petrolheads and car enthusiasts hate this sort of thing you’re talking about because it ultimately gives cars a bad name. “We’re not watching it thinking ‘wow that’s fantastic.’ People who really love cars and people who like driving cars fast go to things like track days where everything is regulated and everything is very safety-conscious. “We’re really not into this stuff, it’s very very bad for our hobby.” O’Brien then said that it may be too simplistic to blame the crash on TikTok or a “petrolhead gene,” to which May responded: “I would agree with you about not automatically blaming TikTok and social media, because I’ve always thought that’s a bit like blaming Rymans for people that write on A4 pads.”

Tributes for the two police officers killed in the A66 crash on Saturday. Picture: Getty