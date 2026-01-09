It comes after LBC revealed Rachel Reeves is planning to provide further support to pubs on top of the £4.3billion already set aside in her autumn budget

By Henry Moore

Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter James May has told LBC there is “no dosh whatsoever” in owning a pub amid reports Labour is set to row back planned tax-hikes on publicans.

May, a co-owner of The Royal Oak in Swallowcliffe, told LBC’s pub owners are “clinging on by their fingernails” after years of business rate hikes. "We've seen a few closures,” he told Nick Ferrari. “The margins are tiny, and one bit of old 18th-century thatch falling off, or in our case, having to resurface the gravelly car park, can be enough to push you over the edge. Read more: Pub owners 'welcome' rumoured VAT U-turn, Tom Kerridge tells LBC days after viral interview Read more: Pub VAT cut to 13% 'reasonable ask' insists Kemi Badenoch amid Labour business rates U-turn

“I agree with Tom Kerridge, we are supposed to be grateful for not being punched in the teeth.” "I think we do have to stop thinking of pubs of an important part of our heritage or a vital tradition, an institution, or an essential part of being British, or any of that misty eyed stuff they have to work as pubs, they have to be nice places to go. "The role of the pub has changed a bit. We probably had a few too many, we don't need as many as in the 1970s." May agreed with allegations that the Labour government, as well as previous governments, have left pubs scrambling to survive. But he added he has very little wish to see Downing Street play a role in the future of pubs, saying he only wants “not to be punched in the face.” “I don't want government interference and I don't particularly want to see government help with these things. “I do want them to not punch us in the face, as Tom was saying, but I don't, really look to governments for moral, financial guidance, spiritual guidance or anything like that.

“I just want them to organise the hospitals and the park benches and mend the potholes.” It comes after LBC revealed Rachel Reeves is planning to provide further support to pubs on top of the £4.3billion already set aside in her autumn budget. This would mark another major U-turn from Reeves and has been welcomed by publicans across the country. Michelin star restaurateur Tom Kerridge has told LBC that the pub industry will "welcome" the move. Mr Kerridge said: "I am fully appreciative of the Government for listening. "To be fair it was Peter Kyle's conversation in the first place where he presented my business rates to me. He showed me what I would be paying which meant they were looking at it in Westminster.