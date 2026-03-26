Former Top Gear presenter James May has reached an out-of-court settlement after being charged with keeping a motorcycle which did not meet insurance requirements.

The 63-year-old arrived at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court by bike on Thursday morning wearing an orange shirt and coat.

Mr May was due to stand trial after being prosecuted by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) over an allegation relating to his 50-year-old orange Suzuki motorcycle.

The charge states that on July 17 of last year, Mr May kept a vehicle - a Suzuki GT750 motorcycle - which did not meet insurance requirements.

The Grand Tour star, of west London, did not appear before magistrates and settled the case outside of court, prosecutors told reporters.

The DVLA has been contacted for further information.

Mr May hosted Top Gear alongside Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond from 2003 until 2015.