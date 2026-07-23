The former Top Gear presenter, who owns a pub in Wiltshire, said a 20% VAT cut for pubs "wouldn't be noticeable"

By Issy Clarke

James May has told LBC plans to cut business rates for hospitality venues "won't make much difference" and that businesses should "survive on their own merits".

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May has co-owned the Royal Oak pub in Swallowcliffe since 2020. Picture: Alamy

He said the tax cut, which will cost the government £100m, would serve as a "first step" to revive the UK's struggling hospitality industry. Despite saying he welcomed that Burnham was "thinking about things like pubs and small businesses", May said he was "not a massive fan of governments interfering with the running of these things." He added: "I sort of think they have to survive on their own merits. Yes, that's a very unpopular view." The presenter said that the cut wouldn't be "that significant for most people, spread out over the year" but said that "halving the rate of VAT" would do "quite a lot to increase business and footfall".

James May hosted Top Gear with Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson between 2003 and 2015 . Picture: Alamy

May, 63, also said he "didn't agree" with Gary Lineker's plea for Andy Burnham to tax millionaires more. The football pundit was one of 120 Brits to sign an open letter calling on the PM to raise taxes "on the very richest whose income is derived from the wealth they hold." May said: "I already pay loads of tax. Am I supposed to volunteer to pay some more?" He added: "Those people who say, I'd gladly pay an extra 2% tax if it went to the homeless or military veterans or the disabled or whatever - there are plenty of people who will take that extra 2% from you if you wish to donate it." "Wealthier people already pay more tax. The rate increases and it's a greater absolute amount...I'm saying this as someone who has always declared all of his income in the UK and paid the tax on it."

Burnham announced a 20% VAT cut for pubs and clubs on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

May - a presenter on BBC's Top Gear for 12 years between 2003 and 2015- was also asked for his views on the future of the broadcaster. It follows reports that half a million people refused to pay the £180 licence fee last year. It has been reported that the government is reportedly drawing up plans which would require Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime users to cough up the licence fee. "I would like to see the BBC survive," May said. "I suspect it needs a bit of a kicking here and there and a bit of a rethink. But I think as an idea, they are right." He said it would be "reasonable" to ask companies such as Netflix and Amazon to contribute to the running of the BBC.

He said it would be "reasonable" to ask companies such as Netflix and Amazon to contribute to the running of the BBC. . Picture: Alamy