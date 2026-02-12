Former England star James Milner has equalled the record for most Premier League appearances after coming on as a substitute in Brighton's 1-0 home loss to Aston Villa.

Milner began his career at his boyhood club, Leeds United, before moving on to Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

He tied former teammate Gareth Barry's 653 appearances in the English top-flight, and will take the record outright with his next appearance for Brighton.

The stalwart midfielder, 40, replaced Carlos Baleba in the 22nd minute of the midweek clash, following the Cameroonian's torrid time for the Seagulls.

He then enjoyed a glittering spell with Manchester City, where he won two Premier League titles.

After five years with the Citizens, he crossed the North West to join Liverpool, where he enjoyed continued success by winning a further league title and a UEFA Champions League trophy in 2019.

Before his record-equalling appearance, Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler told a press conference: "For me, for us, James Milner is a role model, he's a great character to work with.

"I think being a Premier League player in this age and still playing on the level he plays and also training on the level he trains...

"So when you just followed the last two training sessions, it's incredible what he's doing so I'm very pleased to work with him.

"I think that will be a special thing for him but he is focused on top of that on the ambitions from the club as well. He wants to be always successful like he was his whole life."