Legislation is expected to be brought forward, requiring employers to include salary information in their job adverts

By Rebecca Henrys

Treasury secretary James Murray has blasted the "unfair" practice of firms not listing salary on job adverts, as the Government moves to make it law for businesses to include pay information.

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Andy Burnham has said employers will be made to say how much they are prepared to pay new hires. Legislation is expected to be brought forward, requiring employers to include salary information in their job adverts. Research by the CIPD (Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development) has previously found 41 per cent of employers always included salary information in their job adverts. Around 27 per cent of employers never included salary information, according to the 2023 survey of 832 decision-makers who have hiring responsibilities. Read more: Employers will be forced to tell applicants expected salaries, as equalities secretary tells LBC move will help close gender pay gap Read more: King Charles is 'fully open' to Commonwealth realms removing him as head of state

"It is unfair," Paymaster General James Murray told Nick Ferrari, adding that the Government wants to make it common practice among businesses. "When people are looking for job adverts and deciding what to apply for, it shouldn't be a guessing game about what the pay is. "It can be really frustrating for people applying for jobs when they don't know what the pay on offer is. "It can discourage young people from applying for jobs when they can't see a wage or a salary or even a pay range, and it also contributes to the gender pay gap as well." Labour ministers have faced criticism for their handling of the jobs market, with 13 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds not in education, employment or training (Neet) in April to June this year.