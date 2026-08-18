James O'Brien and his callers attempt to 'unravel Trump's behaviour'
| Updated: 46m ago
James O'Brien and his callers react as Trump threatens to 'bomb the s***' out of Oman.
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James O'Brien and his callers try to decode why the public have become 'desensitised’ to Trump’s lies.
0:00 | Ash and James attempt to 'unravel Trump's behaviour'
11:53 | Gaye says Trump is 'rewriting the rules' in Iran
16:54 | Sadia analyses why Trump is seen as 'inherently trustworthy'
20:19 | Peter argues that Trump is 'terrified of regulation'