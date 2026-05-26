‘It creates a false sense of reality’: Caller Sarah on social media 'addiction'
| Updated: 1h ago
James O'Brien and caller Claire discuss recent findings that show social media to be as bad for young people as smoking.
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Claire thinks that the reliance on social media makes young people 'believe in things that aren't real', distorting their sense of reality.
Through her professional experience working with young people, she tells James O'Brien she is worried about her interactions with them and suggests social media plays a part in the decline in social skills.