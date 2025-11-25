'Taking the flags down lets them win.'

The Saint George's cross has become a "symbol of racism" and a tool used by people who want to express "anti-migrant sentiment," according to a new YouGov poll.

James O'Brien speaks to callers about the impact of 'Operation Raise the Colours' and the surge in flags attached to lampposts:

0:00 | Laura in Hemel Hempstead: 'The flags make me uncomfortable.'

2:40 | Ian in Chelmsford: 'I have an England flag in my car for the football, my white mate says 'you can't have that!''

5:11 | John in Leighton Buzzard: 'I put up my own Ukraine, Palestine, Israel and UN flags up.'

6:54 | Riz in Waltham Forest: 'I'm a second generation Indian immigrant, business has been good for my flag shop!'