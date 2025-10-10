Caller Dave starts off the call on digital IDs by saying, 'I'm not a conspiracy theorist', much to James O'Brien's skepticism...

Dave outlines his discomfort with the Keir Starmer's introduction of digital IDs, as he thinks they 'compromise privacy', in a way that is already occurring through smartphone data collection.

He is also uncomfortable with his 'biometrics being tied' to a more 'centralised system'.

James O'Brien pushes back on this, arguing that British citizens will rarely have to actually use the IDs in day-to-day life, as they are only required when applying for a job.

O'Brien further pushes back on the 'disinformation' surrounding the IDs proposal, calling Dave's argument a 'conspiracy theory', not grounded in actual facts.