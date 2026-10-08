Caller Claire is ‘the classic middle-class voter,’ and she says she’s now poorer than ever despite pay increases. Kemi Badenoch’s message of ‘economic growth’ and removing ‘tax traps’ really resonated with her for this reason.

She explains that Reform, Lib Dems and Labour are off the table, so she ‘might as well vote Tory and get a little bit richer’.

James. O’Brien disagrees, arguing that Claire only cares about looking after the richest.

A passionate debate ensues.