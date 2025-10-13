James O'Brien dismisses LBC caller's reservations about Trump's peace plan
Caller David argues with James O'Brien that Trump could have done a better job with the Gaza peace deal.
| Updated: 39m ago
"No one could have done a better job than this!"
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
James O'Brien dismisses LBC caller's reservations about Trump's peace plan.
Donald Trump has hailed a ‘golden age’ for Israel as freed Gaza hostages are reunited with families.
The 20 living hostages held by the group have been are handed over to the Red Cross in exchange for 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.