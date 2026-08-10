James O'Brien debates with caller Greg over the UK's refugee crisis.

James O'Brien reacts to the escalating anti-immigration protests in Thetford, as locals reject government plans to house 3,750 asylum seekers at the nearby former military base.

James also disputes caller Greg's claim that Andy Burnham 'isn't listening' to people's frustrations.

Greg goes on to admit that he is unaware the UK does not offer 'safe and legal' routes for asylum seekers.