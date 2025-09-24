James O'Brien's callers react to Trump's 'racism' at the UN
"A foreign leader attacking our elected mayor."
Donald Trump has blasted the UN in an extraordinary speech, and claims Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wants Sharia law.
"I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it's been so changed, so changed."
"Now they want to go to Sharia law, but you're in a different country. You can't do that."
0:46 | Muslim caller Naz points to 'religious intolerance'.
02:50 | Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claims 'taxi drivers have told him they want sharia law'.
04:30 | Caller Mark, a barrister, says the free speech row is often just wanting 'freedom from consequence'.
09:28 | Caller Dan discusses Keir Starmer's 'meek' response to Trump's criticism of Sadiq Khan.