Donald Trump has blasted the UN in an extraordinary speech, and claims Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wants Sharia law.

"I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it's been so changed, so changed."

"Now they want to go to Sharia law, but you're in a different country. You can't do that."

0:46 | Muslim caller Naz points to 'religious intolerance'.

02:50 | Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claims 'taxi drivers have told him they want sharia law'.

04:30 | Caller Mark, a barrister, says the free speech row is often just wanting 'freedom from consequence'.

09:28 | Caller Dan discusses Keir Starmer's 'meek' response to Trump's criticism of Sadiq Khan.