The Dawson's Creek actor died in February, aged 48, after being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer

His ex-wife Heather McComb, 49, announced she had tied the knot with actor Scott Michael Campbell. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

James Van Der Beek's ex-wife has re-married again four months after mourning the actor's death.

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The Dawson's Creek actor died in February, aged 48, after being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. His ex-wife Heather McComb, 49, announced she had tied the knot with actor Scott Michael Campbell in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony surrounded by family and friends. The American actress, who was married to James between 2003 and 2010, posted a series of images on Instagram, with the caption: “Yesterday @scottmichaelcampbell and I under the covenant of God got officially married by my beautiful sister [Essence Atkins surrounded] by the people we love most in the world in our most favourite city Missoula Montana. “Our hearts are full and humbled by all of the love that we were surrounded by. God is so good. Read more: Katie Holmes leads tributes to ‘beloved’ Dawson’s Creek co-star James Van Der Beek Read more: Heartbreaking final Instagram posts of James Van Der Beek before his death from cancer aged just 48

The American actress married Van Der Beek in 2003 but he filed for divorce in 2009. Picture: Getty

“Thank you to all of our family and friends who traveled from all over the country to be with us. “Thank you Jesus the way maker miracle worker!” The American actress married Van Der Beek in 2003 but he filed for divorce in 2009.

he actor rose to fame when he played the titular character in Dawson's Creek. Picture: Getty

Dawson's Creek ran for a total of six seasons and went on to be a classic teen drama that defined the genre. Picture: Getty

Van Der Beek, who played Dawson’s Creek’s lead character Dawson Leery from 1998 to 2003, later married Kimberly Van Der Beek in 2010. The couple had six children together: Olivia, 14, Joshua, 12, Annabel, 10, Emilia, 8, Gwen, 6, and Jeremiah, 3. In February, the actor's family revealed his death on social media, 14 months after he revealed his diagnosis. His wife Kimberly announced the actor's passing in an Instagram post on Wednesday, 11 February, writing: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. “Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.” Van der Beek first shared details of his cancer diagnosis in November 2024, telling People magazine: “I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”