Heartbreaking photo shows James Van Der Beek’s 'last goodbye' with Alfonso Ribiero as fundraiser hits $2m
US actor James Van Der Beek died on Wednesday aged 48 after suffering from bowel cancer.
A heatbreaking photo shows Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek’s emotional final embrace with close friend and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribiero.
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribiero, who is the godfather to Van Der Beek's daughter Gwendolyn, shared a photo of the pair together on his Instagram following his close freind's death.
Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly took the photo.
He wrote in the caption: "This was taken by Kimberly a few minutes before I said my last goodbye".
In the heartbreaking image, Ribiero is seen holding Van Der Beek’s head in a touching embrace as he lies in bed.
The pair are touching foreheads and have their eyes closed – with the terminally ill Van Der Beek wearing a cream beanie pulled low.
In a longer tribute on Ribeiro’s Instagram, he called Van Der Beek a “true friend, brother, and life guide” who will “live forever in my heart".
“I‘m so broken right now with the passing of my friend James Van Der Beek today.
“He was my true friend, brother, and life guide. I was with him through this horrible journey to beat cancer," he wrote.
Van Der Beek rose to fame playing Dawson Leery in the popular US teen drama Dawson’s Creek, which ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003.
Celebrity friends of Van Der Beek, including director Steven Spielberg and actress Zoe Saldana, are among those who have donated to a fundraiser set up to assist his wife and six children.
It has already raised more than 2 million dollars (£1.46 million) in donations.
Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw made a one-off donation of 25,000 dollars (£21,786), while Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M Chu pledged 10,000 dollars (£8,714), as did talent manager Guy Oseary. Guardians Of The Galaxy star Saldana has pledged 2,500 (£2,178) dollars a month.
The GoFundMe campaign, written on behalf of Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly, says the actor’s family faced “not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain” during his illness.
It says: “In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future.
“The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds.“They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time.
”Donations will go towards essential living expenses and the support of his children’s education.Van Der Beek starred opposite Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams as the central quartet of hyper-articulate teens constantly embroiled in complicated romantic entanglements.
Holmes said her co-star’s death is “a lot to process” as she recalled their “adventures of a unique youth”.
The actress starred opposite Van Der Beek throughout the teen drama, in one of the central relationships – that of Dawson and Joey. In a handwritten letter, which she posted on Instagram, Holmes said: “Bravery. Compassion. Selflessness. Strength. An appreciation for life and the action taken to live life with the integrity that life is art—creating a beautiful marriage, six loving children — the journey of a hero.
“I mourn this loss with a heart holding the reality of his absence and deep gratitude for his imprint on it.”
Dawson’s Creek actors Busy Philipps and Kerr Smith, as well as the show’s creator Kevin Williamson, were among those who paid their respects.
Actress Heather McComb, who was married to Van Der Beek between 2003 and 2010, said she was “heartbroken” at the news of his death.
“I am especially heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly, his beautiful children and his amazing family, Jim, Jared, Juliana and all of his family and friends who I know he loved deeply,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the pair at her 21st birthday.
She added: “What a journey we shared over the years. I sit here in immense gratitude for the special connection, friendship and love that James and I shared that has endured through decades.
“I will treasure the last loving words we exchanged. James was a beautiful soul filled with so much light, love, talent, humor, depth, sensitivity, knowledge and a deep love of God that shined through him.”
Van Der Beek remarried to wife, Kimberly, in 2010. The pair share six children.
His film credits include the 1999 cult classic Varsity Blues, Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, The Big Bang and Labour Day.
Van Der Beek was also known for playing a fictional version of himself in Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23, as well as starring in CSI: Cyber as FBI agent Elijah Mundo and also as Matt Bromley in the first season of the FX drama Pose.