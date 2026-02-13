US actor James Van Der Beek died on Wednesday aged 48 after suffering from bowel cancer.

Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribiero shared his hearbtreaking final moment with James Van James Van Der Beek. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

A heatbreaking photo shows Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek’s emotional final embrace with close friend and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribiero.

The US actor died on Wednesday aged 48, after suffering from bowel cancer. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribiero, who is the godfather to Van Der Beek's daughter Gwendolyn, shared a photo of the pair together on his Instagram following his close freind's death. Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly took the photo. He wrote in the caption: "This was taken by Kimberly a few minutes before I said my last goodbye". In the heartbreaking image, Ribiero is seen holding Van Der Beek’s head in a touching embrace as he lies in bed. Read more: Katie Holmes leads tributes to ‘beloved’ Dawson’s Creek co-star James Van Der Beek Read more: Heartbreaking final Instagram posts of James Van Der Beek before his death from cancer aged just 48

James Van Der Beek died from bowel cancer aged 48. Picture: Getty

The pair are touching foreheads and have their eyes closed – with the terminally ill Van Der Beek wearing a cream beanie pulled low. In a longer tribute on Ribeiro’s Instagram, he called Van Der Beek a “true friend, brother, and life guide” who will “live forever in my heart". “I‘m so broken right now with the passing of my friend James Van Der Beek today. “He was my true friend, brother, and life guide. I was with him through this horrible journey to beat cancer," he wrote. Van Der Beek rose to fame playing Dawson Leery in the popular US teen drama Dawson’s Creek, which ran for six seasons from 1998 until 2003. Celebrity friends of Van Der Beek, including director Steven Spielberg and actress Zoe Saldana, are among those who have donated to a fundraiser set up to assist his wife and six children. It has already raised more than 2 million dollars (£1.46 million) in donations. Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw made a one-off donation of 25,000 dollars (£21,786), while Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M Chu pledged 10,000 dollars (£8,714), as did talent manager Guy Oseary. Guardians Of The Galaxy star Saldana has pledged 2,500 (£2,178) dollars a month. The GoFundMe campaign, written on behalf of Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly, says the actor’s family faced “not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain” during his illness.

Actors Kimberly Van Der Beek and James Van Der Beek. Picture: Getty