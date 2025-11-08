The scientist was best known for identifying the double-helix structure of DNA in 1953 alongside a British scientist, Francis Crick, in one of the greatest breakthroughs of the 20th century.

"We have discovered the secret of life," they said at the time.

The discovery that DNA has a three-dimensional, double-helix shape allowed the pair to understand how cells worked, including the manner that characteristics were passed down through generations.

"When we saw the answer we had to pinch ourselves," said Watson. "We realised it probably was true because it was so pretty."

The discovery won them a Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1962 and secured their position in the historic ranks of great scientific thinkers.

