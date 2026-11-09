Jamie Bulger’s killer Jon Venables loses freedom bid after Parole Board 'not satisfied' he's suitable for release
Venables tortured and killed two year-old in Bootle, Merseyside in 1993, alongside Robert Thompson, in a crime that horrified the nation.
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James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables has lost his latest bid to be freed from prison after the Parole Board said a panel was “not satisfied” he was suitable for release.
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Venables and Robert Thompson - both aged 10 - tortured and murdered the two-year-old after snatching him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside.
A summary of the panel’s findings, published on Monday, said: “At the outset of the hearing, Mr Venables submitted an opening statement to the effect that he accepted the need to undertake further offending work in custody and so was not seeking release.”
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The panel considered evidence from probation officers based in the prison and in the community, three psychologists, and a psychiatrist, and all bar one found that he should remain in prison.
Venables was released on licence in July 2001 and recalled to prison in February 2010, after indecent images of children were found on his computer.
He was once again freed in August 2013 and then called back in November 2017 for the same offence, and parole judges considered his case again in September 2020.
In the latest review, a “victim personal statement which clearly conveyed the devastating impact of Mr Venables’ crime and the impact of his offending” was heard by the panel.
Members found that there were concerns about how well Venables would work with probation staff if released and “how open and honest he would be in supervision”.
They said there is “a need for further work in custody to address his sexual interests”.
The summary went on: “Mr Venables articulated his protracted and extreme remorse for his crime.
Professionals assessed this to be genuine and sincere.”
Panel members decided that they were “not satisfied that Mr Venables was suitable for release”.