Venables tortured and killed two year-old in Bootle, Merseyside in 1993, alongside Robert Thompson, in a crime that horrified the nation.

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables who has lost his latest bid to be freed from prison after the Parole Board said a panel was "not satisfied" he was suitable for release. Picture: Press Assocation

By Flaminia Luck

James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables has lost his latest bid to be freed from prison after the Parole Board said a panel was “not satisfied” he was suitable for release.

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Venables and Robert Thompson - both aged 10 - tortured and murdered the two-year-old after snatching him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside. A summary of the panel’s findings, published on Monday, said: “At the outset of the hearing, Mr Venables submitted an opening statement to the effect that he accepted the need to undertake further offending work in custody and so was not seeking release.” Read more: Tech giant Nvidia sees shares drop more than 5% overnight after CEO admitted affair with 'Chinese spy' Read more: Flights from London disrupted as thick fog settles across UK

Jamie's mutilated body was found on a railway line over two miles away in Walton, Liverpool. Picture: Merseyside Police

The panel considered evidence from probation officers based in the prison and in the community, three psychologists, and a psychiatrist, and all bar one found that he should remain in prison. Venables was released on licence in July 2001 and recalled to prison in February 2010, after indecent images of children were found on his computer. He was once again freed in August 2013 and then called back in November 2017 for the same offence, and parole judges considered his case again in September 2020.

A surveillance camera shows the abduction of two-year-old James Bulger from the Bootle Strand shopping mall February 12 1993. Picture: Getty Images/Getty