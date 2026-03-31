Jamie Bulger's mother's praises 'army of heroes' after grave of murdered toddler was vandalised
Jamie Bulger's mother has praised the 'army of heroes' who came to her aid after the grave of her murdered son was set upon by vandals.
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Denise Fergus has expressed her thanks after an outpouring of support saw online donations going towards the repair of the grave exceed £20,000.
Speaking of her "heartbreak", the mother recounted the moment she discovered her son's grave "smashed to pieces" by vandals in February.
Appealing for information on her Facebook page, Ms Fergus revealed that two cherub statues that lie next to the two-year-old's headstone were left smashed after vandals set upon the grave.
Now, a GoFundMe page in support of the replacement grave saw donations surge beyond £23,000 - allowing a temporary repair and financing a replacement headstone.
Speaking with The Mirror, she confirmed that the remainder of the funds would go towards the James Bulger Memorial Trust - set up to support families experiencing grief.
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Writing about the vandalism at the time, Ms Fergus said: "I'm devastated someone could be so cruel and hurtful to my James."
The two-year-old's life was ended after the toddler was abducted by child killers Jon Venables and Robert Thompson from a Merseyside shopping centre on 12 February 1993.
The pair, who were both aged 10 at the time, were locked up following their murder convictions.
Taking to Facebook, Ms Fergus says she believed the attack happened at Kirkdale Cemetery between 10am and 3:30pm on Thursday.
"I need to find whoever done this to my son's resting place," she said.
Fergus said she tried to "help as many families as I can with either justice campaigns or helping families through the charity I set up in his memory" and she could not believe someone had chosen to destroy her son's gravesite.
Responding to the allegations, Merseyside Police said in a statement that the attack was "abhorrent and truly shocking."
Insp Chris Taylor said: "We are taking this matter extremely seriously and remain determined to find the person or people responsible.
"To vandalise a grave is completely abhorrent and it's truly shocking to think that someone could commit such an appalling act.
"Officers attended the scene when the incident was first reported and we are supporting the family during our enquiries."
It comes as the latest bid for freedom by 43-year-old Venables is set to be heard by a parole board - the first oral hearing in more than two years, after his last appeal was rejected.
In 2023, the Parole Board rejected the bid and found he still posed a danger to children and could go on to offend again.
Venables was released on licence in July 2001 and recalled to prison in February 2010 after indecent images of children were found on his computer.
He was once again freed in August 2013 and then called back in November 2017 for the same offence, with parole judges considering his case again in September 2020.