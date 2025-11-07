Jamie Carragher has blamed Brexit for the "divisive" feeling in modern Britain while pledging his support to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The alarming statistics, published by researchers at King's College London and pollsters Ipsos, came on the same day that a new opinion poll revealed Labour had fallen to fourth place - putting the party on track for its worst election result in a century.

Speaking as a major study found that eight in ten Brits felt the nation is divided, the former Liverpool defender admitted to LBC's Tom Swarbrick that there was a "lot of anger in the country".

But Carragher, who now works as a leading Sky Sports pundit, said he would continue to vote for Sir Keir's party, and believed part of the blame for the current national mood sat with the previous Conservative government.

"I will be supportive of anybody who leads the Labour Party because where I come from we vote Labour and that will always be the case," the ex-England centre back said.

"So if it's Keir Starmer. I will vote for Keir Starmer. If it's Andy Burnham, I'll vote for Andy Burnham. If its Wes Streeing, I'll vote for him or whoever it could be in the future.

"It's not just about the Labour government. It's probably, you know, it goes back to the Conservative government about people coming in on boats and things like that. It just feels like there is a lot of anger in the country. It does feel divisive."

Last month, Carragher's colleague Gary Neville sparked a huge backlash after claiming "angry middle-aged white men" are dividing the nation by raising Union flags.

Asked whether he agreed with the ex-Manchester United right-back, Carragher admitted he was not as "politically active" as his counterpart but did feel Brexit was "a big mistake".

"That was the one time when I did probably get fully involved in politics and, yeah, I thought that was a big mistake, Brexit. And I think it's probably been proven correct."

The PM has been criticised by the right for trying to take the country back into the EU when agreeing a UK-EU reset deal with Brussels in May.

But Carragher was supportive of the closer ties, saying: "I do like the fact that the Labour government are trying to.

"Where they can push us closer to the EU and have ties with the EU, whether, you know, for employment and young people going to even know abroad to work and vice versa. I do think that is a better version of that."