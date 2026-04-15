The former Davis Cup winner thanked his family in a statement posted on social media

Jamie Murray has announced his professional retirement aged 40. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Two-time Wimbledon mixed-doubles champion Jamie Murray has announced his retirement from professional tennis.

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The former British Davis Cup winner and elder brother of legend Andy has hung up his racket and told social media followers he is "looking forward to entering the real world" while thanking his family for their support. Murray won 34 doubles titles, seven of which were at grand slams including two at Wimbledon with Jelena Jankovic in 2007 and Martina Hingis in 2017. He also claimed the 2016 Australian and US Open men’s doubles titles with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares, and was part of the Great Britain team that won the Davis Cup for the first time in 79 years in 2015. Read more: Tottenham could charge £856 for cheapest Championship season ticket Read more: ‘I might not be here’: Ben Stokes reveals moment he was smashed in the face by cricket ball and left ‘lucky to be alive’

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray talk during the Men's Doubles First Round match at Wimbledon in 2024. Picture: Alamy

The Scot wrote on Instagram: "My tennis journey comes to an end after 36 years. "I feel very fortunate and privileged for all the amazing experiences this great sport has given me. Thanks Mum, Dad, Andy, Ale, Alan, Louis and Thomas for all your incredible support, efforts and sacrifices throughout my career that allowed me to achieve everything I could in the game. "For everybody else that’s helped/supported me – I appreciate all of you! Excited to enter the real world!" He also partnered his brother to doubles victories in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and in the famous final victory over Belgium in Ghent. Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith said: "Jamie's been an unbelievable player representing Great Britain on the world stage over his career.

Andy and Jamie. Picture: Alamy