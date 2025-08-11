A man who found his ex-partner dead on his sofa covered up her body with a blanket and left her there undiscovered for years, a court heard.

Jamie Stevens, 51, carried on living in the flat as the body of Anouska Sites remained in the lounge of the property in Torquay, Devon.

Exeter Crown Court heard that the last known sighting of Ms Sites was in May 2022, and her remains were not discovered until May 2025.

Hollie Gilbery, prosecuting, told the court Ms Sites was reported missing to the police in April 2023.

"Inquiries confirmed she had last been seen by police in May the previous year," she said.

"Unfortunately, due to her vulnerabilities, including mental health problems and addictions, she had been in fairly regular contact with the police."

Ms Gilbery said contact was made with Stevens as a former partner of Ms Sites in April this year, making inquiries about her whereabouts.

"He told the police he had no contact with Ms Sites since February or March 2022," she said.

On May 27, the police spoke with Stevens again and he told them he was no longer living at the flat in Upton Road, so officers went round and gained entry.

"The officers who attended described the flat as being like that of a hoarder with rubbish, faeces and bottled urine scattered throughout the property," Ms Gilbery said.

"Police started to search the flat, and upon lifting a blanket in the living area they discovered a skeletal arm and hand.

"Officers did notice there were various fragranced items scattered around the lounge, inferring they must have been to mask any smells."

Stevens, who was in a relationship with Ms Sites between 2011 and 2014, was arrested and told police it was her body.

"He explained she had come to his flat around January 2023 asking if she could stay the night," the prosecutor said.

"He went to his own bed and left her sleeping in the living room.

"The next day he had gone out, returning at about 11.30pm, assuming that Ms Sites would have left, but instead he found her on the sofa.

"He explained he threw a blanket over her body and continued to live in his bedroom and never really returned to the lounge."