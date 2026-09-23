The allegations involved attacking an employee and stealing from the Ministry of Defence

Air Vice-Marshal Jamie Thompson took charge of the UK Space Command earlier this year. Picture: LinkedIn

By Alice Padgett

The head of Britain's military space operation has been suspended amid an investigation into an alleged serious sexual offence - on the day the Defence Secretary unveiled a new space squadron.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The umbilical tower at Launch Pad Fredo of the Saxa Vord spaceport in the north of Unst, Shetland. Picture: Alamy

A Defence Serious Crime Command (DSCC) spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a member of the RAF was arrested in connection to reports of theft and a serious sexual offence involving an adult. "The theft investigation has concluded and has been referred to the Service Prosecuting Authority for a charging decision. "The investigation into the alleged serious sexual offence remains ongoing, and therefore it'd be inappropriate to comment further." As head of Space Command, Air Vice-Marshal Thompson is responsible for running Britain’s military operations in space, including monitoring threats and protecting satellites. LBC has contacted the Ministry of Defence for comment. This comes as Defence Secretary Wes Streeting unveiled a new military space unit dedicated to defending satellites.

Mr Streeting appeared on LBC to discuss the new project, which will see the RAF squadron protect satellites used to warn of incoming missile attacks. It will also provide communications and help guide ships in a bid to counter growing threats in space and will be unveiled later today. But when asked by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast what the overall cost would be, Mr Streeting conceded defeat. He said: "Well I don't have the figures to hand, unusually for me this morning, Nick, on your programme. "We are investing more in space. I don't have that figure to hand." Nick responded: "Mr Streeting, why on earth not? It's my money. It's my listeners' money."

The United Kingdom, English Channel and North Sea from space. Picture: Alamy