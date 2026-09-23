Space Command chief suspended over sexual offence and theft allegations weeks after appointment
The allegations involved attacking an employee and stealing from the Ministry of Defence
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The head of Britain's military space operation has been suspended amid an investigation into an alleged serious sexual offence - on the day the Defence Secretary unveiled a new space squadron.
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Air Vice-Marshal Jamie Thompson took charge of the UK Space Command earlier this year after previously serving as its deputy commander.
The allegations involved attacking an employee and stealing from the Ministry of Defence, The Sun reported.
An RAF spokesperson said: "Air Vice-Marshal James Thompson was suspended without prejudice as part of an investigation.
"Air Commodore Darren Whiteley is the interim Commander of UK Space Command."
The Air Vice-Marshal used to be an officer in Operation Samson, which manages the recruitment and handling of assets and agents who spy for, and supply intelligence to the UK.
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A Defence Serious Crime Command (DSCC) spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a member of the RAF was arrested in connection to reports of theft and a serious sexual offence involving an adult.
"The theft investigation has concluded and has been referred to the Service Prosecuting Authority for a charging decision.
"The investigation into the alleged serious sexual offence remains ongoing, and therefore it'd be inappropriate to comment further."
As head of Space Command, Air Vice-Marshal Thompson is responsible for running Britain’s military operations in space, including monitoring threats and protecting satellites.
LBC has contacted the Ministry of Defence for comment.
This comes as Defence Secretary Wes Streeting unveiled a new military space unit dedicated to defending satellites.
Mr Streeting appeared on LBC to discuss the new project, which will see the RAF squadron protect satellites used to warn of incoming missile attacks.
It will also provide communications and help guide ships in a bid to counter growing threats in space and will be unveiled later today.
But when asked by Nick Ferrari at Breakfast what the overall cost would be, Mr Streeting conceded defeat.
He said: "Well I don't have the figures to hand, unusually for me this morning, Nick, on your programme.
"We are investing more in space. I don't have that figure to hand."
Nick responded: "Mr Streeting, why on earth not? It's my money. It's my listeners' money."
The Defence Secretary said: "Yes, it is but I haven't got instant recall on that number off the top of my head.
"Later in the interview it was put to him that the estimated funding across the space sector is around £7.8 billion, up to 2030."
Mr Streeting joked: "You didn't need to ask me that, you had the figure there, but I yes I think that sounds right to me."
The No III Space Effects Squadron will be announced by Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth at the UK's Space Power Conference on Wednesday.
The announcement comes weeks after the release of a new government strategy earlier this month designed to strengthen defences against threats from space.
In response, a Defence Serious Crime Command spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a member of the RAF was arrested in connection to reports of theft and a serious sexual offence involving an adult.
"The theft investigation has concluded and has been referred to the Service Prosecuting Authority for a charging decision.
"The investigation into the alleged serious sexual offence remains ongoing, and therefore it'd be inappropriate to comment further."