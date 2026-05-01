Preston Davey died back in 2023 in Blackpool. Picture: Supplied

By Flaminia Luck

A teacher accused of murdering an adopted baby told his partner: “Your son’s in hospital. I strangled him”, a court heard.

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Jamie Varley, 37, a minute later sent a second text to his boyfriend, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, saying: “Jokes. Just give me a call when done.” The defendants had adopted 13-month-old Preston Davey at their home in Blackpool in April 2023, Preston Crown Court heard. Varley is accused of the murder of the child and McGowan-Fazakerley of allowing the death of the child, with both accused of sexual abuse, the trial, now in its second week, has heard. The text messages were sent on July 10, just four days after Preston had been admitted to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for a third time, after earlier visits in May and June. On the morning of July 6 2023, Varley took Preston to hospital with an injury to his elbow. He told hospital staff he was lowering the baby into his cot the night before when the child jumped or kicked his feet and he heard a pop or click in his left elbow. An X-ray confirmed a small fracture and his arm was put in a cast. Later the child’s social worker, Amy Shepherdson, who had been in contact with the hospital, texted Varley to say: “Just to reassure you they said they had absolutely no concerns. “U absolutely did the right thing.” Ms Shepherdson visited their home later that day, noting that Preston looked pale and was not himself, adding: “He tried to smile several times but then this changed to a very sad face and a little cry.”

Preston died aged just 13 months. Picture: Lancashire Police

Jurors were also shown a text exchange between Varley and his friend, Tanya Tingle, telling her: “We did it we think…not on purpose but caught him when falling.” A day later the family had a home visit from Helen Magee, an independent reviewer from Oldham social services. In her report of the visit, apparently addressed to the baby, she wrote: “You were happy there with both your daddies. And this made me ponder a little as to whether there was a problem that I couldn’t see. I decided there wasn’t an issue…”

Dr Alberto Elbo, an orthopaedic surgeon, treated Preston at the fracture clinic the following week, when Varley brought him in. Jurors were shown notes from the meeting he had dictated which said he was told the injury to the arm was from Preston being placed and strapped in a car seat and nothing to do with a cot. Peter Wright KC, prosecuting, asked Dr Elbo about this explanation involving a car seat. Dr Elbo said: “That’s what dad told me. What I understood from that day was he was being strapped in his car seat. That’s all I had in my mind when I dictated that letter.” Nick Johnson KC, defending Varley suggested to the witness he had been told the injury came about due to a “cot” not a “car”. “I don’t think so,” Dr Elbo replied. Preston was born on June 16 2022, immediately taken into care by Oldham Council, and placed with foster parents at five days old.

Jamie Varley, 36 (left) sits in the dock at Preston Crown Court where he is accused of the murder and sexual assault of 13-month-old Preston Davey. Picture: Alamy