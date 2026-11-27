Commercial aircraft can still estimate their position using inertial navigation systems when they lose GPS, though these estimates become less accurate over time. This is the latest example of a phenomenon whose effects aren’t usually so conspicuous, and one that we have good reason to think is far more widespread than is generally thought. This should concern us greatly because jamming disrupts systems on which we all, increasingly, depend. Not only are they responsible for a large and growing proportion of economic activity, but they’re essential to the effective and continuous functioning of military forces.

It’s in part because they’re invisible that those outside the space industry are liable to forget that satellites enable our internet, television, and telecommunications; support aviation, shipping, and transport; and allow us to forecast the weather, prepare for disasters, and price insurance. Militarily, they’re essential for intelligence, surveillance, navigation, and communication, and for monitoring enemy movements, military bases, and missile launches. To interfere with the radio signals sent via satellites is potentially to do extraordinary harm.

Jamming isn’t especially difficult to do. You simply transmit radio waves on the same frequencies as those used by your enemy’s satellite receivers. That makes it very hard, if not impossible, for your enemy to tell the intended signals from the interference. Practically, this can cut off contact between military forces and their commanders, sever the link between a drone and drone operator, or deny a general the ability to receive up-to-date information on the position of their adversary. Nothing happens to the satellite involved, but for as long as its message is unable to reach its recipient, it is rendered effectively useless.

As I have suggested, the apparent jamming of planes in the UK is the latest instance of suspected radio interference in a long list. Jamming intensified following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian Forces in February 2022, as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has shown. But that doesn’t mean we have an idea of the real scale of the problem. From the point of view of a government, it’s entirely rational not to say whether, how, or to what extent they are victims of attempted jamming, or whether those attempts are ever successful. It is not in the strategic interests of any government or military force to say that its enemies have managed to identify a weakness and exploit it; to concede such a thing would merely be to invite a second attack or look vulnerable in the eyes of the voting public. And yet it is important that the public understands how widespread jamming has become, since it is ultimately the public who shape the priorities of their politicians. If the public does not understand the extent of jamming and its consequences, then preventing jamming may receive less investment than it deserves.

There are ways to prevent jamming or to render it far less effective, particularly where satellite communications are concerned. One is by using alternative methods of communication. If those on the ground can switch between satellite networks or use technology that is resistant to jamming, they can protect their communications. Optical communication, for example, which involves the transmission of information via a concentrated beam of light, is highly resistant to jamming because of the precision with which an adversary would have to direct the interference. By using optical and radio communications in conjunction, military forces could reduce their dependence on signals that their adversaries can readily jam.

It isn’t remotely contentious to say that Russia is ramping up its hybrid war against the West, and jamming is one of the means by which it can wage that war without openly engaging Western forces. It would be a great mistake to assume that, because we hear relatively little about jamming, we have relatively little to fear from it. European governments have good reason to invest in alternative means of satellite communication, and the European public has good reason to expect them to.

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Dr Jean-François Morizur is the CEO and co-founder of Cailabs

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