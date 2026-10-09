Several hundred people, mostly women, displayed banners reading “I am Jane Doe. Be afraid of me,” “Death to rape culture” and “This is personal”

Survivors Rally in NYC for "I Am Jane Doe" During "From the Frat House to the White House" National Day of Action for Cornell & LSU Survivors. Picture: Bonnie Biess/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Protesters calling for tougher action against sexual violence rallied on Thursday outside the New York City courthouse where a Cornell University student stirred a national uproar by suing several campus fraternity members she accused of gang rape.

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The demonstration, drawing a crowd of hundreds to the New York State Supreme Court building in Manhattan, was one of dozens of protests organised on campuses and in communities across the country under the social media banner "#StopSexualViolence: From the Frat House to the White House." Several hundred people, mostly women, displayed banners reading “I am Jane Doe. Be afraid of me,” “Death to rape culture” and “This is personal” outside the New York Supreme Court in downtown Manhattan, where the Cornell student identified in court documents as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against her alleged rapists. “It's entirely frustrating that we are here in 2026 and still dealing with this,” said one of the protesters, Brianna Williams, 40, who works for a nonprofit. “It's just an infuriating moment.” Read more: ‘Male redemption over women’s safety’: Fury erupts after top award given to footballer despite sexual assault investigation Read more: Former police officer arrested after LBC grooming probe as survivor speaks of being 'hunted down on social media'

Hundreds of sexual assault survivors and allies came together in solidarity with Jane Doe in the wake of the Cornell 7 case. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

In a lawsuit filed last month, a Cornell student identified by the pseudonym Jane Doe said she had been plied with drugs and alcohol, then sexually assaulted by members of the campus chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity while she was incapacitated in October 2024. Doe, who was 20 at the time, named seven Chi Phi members as defendants in the suit, along with the fraternity, a local bar, her own sorority, and the Ivy League university, which she accused of failing to adequately investigate and punish students who were involved. The lawsuit specifically criticised the university for having offered some of the alleged perpetrators a chance to mitigate their penalties by writing essays. Doe had reported the alleged assault to police several weeks after the fact, leading to an internal university investigation and a law enforcement probe, but the local prosecutor declined to bring criminal charges in the case.

Since the woman's civil suit was filed, prosecutors reopened a criminal investigation, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul appointed the state's attorney general as special prosecutor in the case. Cornell University hired Sally Yates, a top former US Justice Department lawyer, to lead an independent review of how the school handled the allegations. Cornell, which has defended its response to the original report, shut down the Chi Phi chapter and imposed a range of discipline on the fraternity members found to be involved, including expulsions of some. The men named in the suit have all denied any wrongdoing, some saying the sexual activity was consensual and others disputing their participation.

Hundreds of sexual assault survivors and allies came together in solidarity with Jane Doe in the wake of the Cornell 7 case. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy