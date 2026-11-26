Jannik Sinner will miss the Australian Open after undergoing knee surgery.

The world number two has not played since defending his Wimbledon title in July and will now miss the first Grand Slam tournament of 2027.

Tennis Australia chief executive Andrew Abdo said in a statement: “We’ve been in regular touch with Jannik’s team and they’ve confirmed he won’t be joining us for the Australian Open in January following his recent surgery.

“Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for the Australian Open in 2028.”

The Italian confirmed on Tuesday he had undergone minor surgery after experiencing ongoing pain in his right knee.

Sinner said in a statement earlier this week: “Over the past few months, together with my team, we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery.

Read more: World number one Jannik Sinner ends 2026 tennis season early due to knee injury

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