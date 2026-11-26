Jannik Sinner to miss Australian Open as injury troubles continue
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Jannik Sinner will miss the Australian Open after undergoing knee surgery.
Listen to this article
The world number two has not played since defending his Wimbledon title in July and will now miss the first Grand Slam tournament of 2027.
Tennis Australia chief executive Andrew Abdo said in a statement: “We’ve been in regular touch with Jannik’s team and they’ve confirmed he won’t be joining us for the Australian Open in January following his recent surgery.
“Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for the Australian Open in 2028.”
The Italian confirmed on Tuesday he had undergone minor surgery after experiencing ongoing pain in his right knee.
Sinner said in a statement earlier this week: “Over the past few months, together with my team, we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery.
Read more: World number one Jannik Sinner ends 2026 tennis season early due to knee injury
Read more: World number one Jannick Sinner out of US Open amid injury hit season
“After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we had all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band.
“I really miss being on court and will now begin my recovery process together with my team.”
The iliotibial band is a thick band of fibrous connective tissue running down the outside of the thigh, and injuries associated with it are typically caused by overuse.
Prior to his injury, the 25-year-old had a stellar start to 2026 which saw him win the first five Masters 1000 tournaments of the year, becoming the second man after Novak Djokovic to achieve the Golden Masters.
His absence has allowed Alexander Zverev to overtake him in the world rankings, with Carlos Alcaraz in third place.
Both men shared their well-wishes after Sinner’s surgery.
“The decision of making the surgery, I think his team made a good decision. He’s young, has a lot of years ahead of him. I’m sure he’s going to come back even stronger, even better,” Alcaraz said on Wednesday.
Zverev added: “”We know that he’s mentally strong. I hope that he takes every step serious and that, in three, four months’ time, he can be back to 100 per cent and be back playing.”