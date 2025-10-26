Jannik Sinner fought back to seal his fourth ATP Tour title of the season by beating Alexander Zverev 3-6 6-3 7-5 in the Erste Bank Open final in Vienna.

Sinner, who also won the tournament in 2023, clinched the all-important break in the 11th game of the deciding set and clinically served out for victory in two and a half hours.

The world number two became the first man to reach eight ATP finals in back-to-back seasons since Novak Djokovic in 2015-16 when beating Alex de Minaur in the last four.

The Italian was broken for just the third time in the tournament as Zverev opened up a 5-1 lead in the opening set on his way to taking it 6-3 in 47 minutes.

