Jannik Sinner celebrates after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in four sets during their Men's Semifinal match of the 2025 US Open. Picture: Elsa/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Jannik Sinner will take on Carlos Alcaraz in a historic third straight grand slam final after fighting off the challenge of Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open.

For the first time in the open era, two men will meet each other in three major finals in the same season, with Sinner and Alcaraz achieving levels of dominance not even seen at the height of the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal duopoly. After Alcaraz comfortably saw off Novak Djokovic, Sinner was given a test by Canadian Auger-Aliassime, who was playing in his second grand slam semi-final, but the world number one pulled away to win 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-4. With the victory, Sinner becomes just the eighth man ever to reach all four slam finals in one season and the youngest in the open era, while his hard-court winning streak at the majors of 27 matches has equalled Djokovic's best with only Federer now ahead of him. After Alcaraz was victorious in Paris and Sinner at Wimbledon, the stakes could not be higher for Sunday's final and the winner will not only claim supremacy in that metric but will leave New York as world number one.

Italy's Jannik Sinner (L) shakes hands with Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime after winning their men's singles semifinal tennis match on day thirteen of the US Open. Picture: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Sinner, who can win a fifth slam overall and fourth in the last five majors, said: "Amazing season, obviously. The grand slams are the most important tournaments and finding myself again in the final, with an amazing crowd, it does not get any better. "It was a very tough match today but obviously I’m very happy. Let’s see what coming. Sunday is going to be a very special occasion. We know each other very well." Auger-Aliassime, who can now concentrate on preparing for his upcoming wedding, won his first two matches against Sinner but, when the pair met in Cincinnati last month, he managed just two games. Initially, it appeared this would be a similar story, with the top seed on his game from the start and losing just one game in the opening set.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime waves as he leaves the court after losing the men's singles semifinal tennis match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. Picture: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images